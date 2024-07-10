LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $334.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $322.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPLA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.30.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $273.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,375,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in LPL Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 34,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 55,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

