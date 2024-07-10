Jefferies Financial Group Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $150.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

IBKR opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average of $109.31. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

