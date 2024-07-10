Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Navient alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NAVI

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. Navient has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.