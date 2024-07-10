ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $33.54 on Monday. ACNB has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ACNB by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ACNB by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

