Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Omnicell alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.