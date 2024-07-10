PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

PCAR stock opened at $101.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

