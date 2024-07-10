Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 124.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

