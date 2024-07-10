Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Radware stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Radware has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 308,396 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Radware by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radware by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after buying an additional 1,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Radware by 239.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

