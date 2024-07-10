TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $380.30 on Monday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

