StockNews.com Downgrades Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

CAT opened at $326.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.21. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

