Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

EQNR stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after buying an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 206,234 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

