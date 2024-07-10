Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

