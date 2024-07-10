Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Flushing Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
