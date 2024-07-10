MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.64.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $204.40 on Monday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $192.42 and a twelve month high of $297.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

