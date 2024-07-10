Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $69.71 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.