Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $69.71 on Monday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.29.
Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter.
About Nathan’s Famous
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
