Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Roger Thomas Mather Purchases 117,647 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thomas Mather acquired 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02).

Science in Sport Price Performance

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.23. Science in Sport plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 21 ($0.27).

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

