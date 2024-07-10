Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Roger Thomas Mather Purchases 117,647 Shares of Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thomas Mather acquired 117,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02).
Science in Sport Price Performance
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.23. Science in Sport plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 21 ($0.27).
Science in Sport Company Profile
