Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Glenn Featherby Buys 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,045.09).
Landore Resources Price Performance
LON:LND opened at GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.66. Landore Resources Limited has a one year low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 11.50 ($0.15). The company has a market cap of £6.10 million, a PE ratio of -207.50 and a beta of -0.12.
About Landore Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Landore Resources
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.