NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Trading Down 0.7%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
About NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF
The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.
