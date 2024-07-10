SThree (LON:STEM) Trading Down 1.2%

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 421.50 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 437 ($5.60). Approximately 231,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 209,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 442.50 ($5.67).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.04) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £580.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,040.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 421.59.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

