Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

