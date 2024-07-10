American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Up 31.7%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 31.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 852,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 317,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday, May 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
American Resources Stock Up 31.7 %
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 179.75% and a negative return on equity of 978.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Resources
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Resources stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of American Resources worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
