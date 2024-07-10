Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.15. 50,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

