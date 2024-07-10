Energean (LON:ENOG) Trading Up 2.3%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.32) and last traded at GBX 1,040 ($13.32). 346,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 403,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,017 ($13.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($18.25) to GBX 1,565 ($20.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Energean Price Performance

Energean Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,096.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,040.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Energean’s payout ratio is 9,038.46%.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

