SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Shares Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.23 and last traded at $46.39. Approximately 123,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 124,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3,300.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 421,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 408,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,874,000.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

