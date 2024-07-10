Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Aixtron Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42.

About Aixtron

(Get Free Report)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.