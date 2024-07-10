AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 206,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 269,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 39,146 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $587,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,589,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,881,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 279,400 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 754,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 181,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile



AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies to treat rare diseases in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

