Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 2.2%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Idorsia Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Idorsia
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.