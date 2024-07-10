HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Down 4.7%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 26,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 55,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

HF Foods Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 million, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HF Foods Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.