HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Shares Down 4.7%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 26,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 55,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
HF Foods Group Trading Down 4.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.94 million, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.49.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
