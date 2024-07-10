Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a market cap of C$19.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Comet Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Comet Industries news, Director Michael Santoro acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$27,200.00. Insiders own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comet Industries

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in the British Columbia. It also acquires and develops mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property located in southwest Kamloops, British Columbia. It also owns a 10% carried net profit interest in a contiguous block of mineral properties; and the surface land titles comprising the crown grants located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.