iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.31. 49,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 18,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Austria ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 34,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 369,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,965,000.

About iShares MSCI Austria ETF

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

