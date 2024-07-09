Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 140,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 31,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $170,456,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $17,840,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,609,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

