Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,986 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,088,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 15,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. 1,519,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,982,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.