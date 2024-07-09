Haverford Trust Co Purchases 7,191 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $108,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,362,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,135,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRK traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 741,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

