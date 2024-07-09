Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $159.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 302,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $159,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 145,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.41. 311,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day moving average is $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

