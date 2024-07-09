1,468 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total transaction of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,111 shares of company stock valued at $783,500,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8 %

LLY traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $925.71. The company had a trading volume of 901,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,402. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $930.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $879.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $835.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.