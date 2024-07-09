Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 283,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,788,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 996,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

CVX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

