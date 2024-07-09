Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $734,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 123.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at $88,998,878,277.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 52,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.18, for a total value of $47,927,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,247,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,998,878,277.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 911,111 shares of company stock valued at $783,500,842. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $926.17. The company had a trading volume of 444,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $835.30 and a 200-day moving average of $754.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $880.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $930.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

