iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 139,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,096,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $559.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $559.68. The firm has a market cap of $482.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

