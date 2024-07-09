Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $517,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.48. The stock had a trading volume of 822,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

