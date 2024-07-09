Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $112.21 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $442.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.