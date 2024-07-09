Tobam Purchases 1,288 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tobam raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $529.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.29 and its 200 day moving average is $462.92.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.88.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,191,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total value of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,191,218.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,944,071.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,047 shares of company stock valued at $127,838,805 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

