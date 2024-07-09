Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 30.4 %

HELE traded down $27.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

