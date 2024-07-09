Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2,328.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $837,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.50. 272,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.67. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $91.67 and a twelve month high of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

