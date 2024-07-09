FORA Capital LLC Takes $2.41 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,714,456 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.80. 1,370,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

