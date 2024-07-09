Quent Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

