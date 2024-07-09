Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.380- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.7 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to above $1.38 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.8 %

ACLS stock traded up $6.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.54. The company had a trading volume of 427,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.