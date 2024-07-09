FORA Capital LLC Sells 10,871 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Hologic Trading Down 0.2 %

Hologic stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. The company had a trading volume of 241,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,588. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.