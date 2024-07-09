FORA Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $118.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

