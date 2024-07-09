FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average is $153.18. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

