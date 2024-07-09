Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA) Insider Sally Evans Purchases 61,000 Shares

Oceania Healthcare Limited (ASX:OCA – Get Free Report) insider Sally Evans bought 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,940.00 ($22,256.76).

Oceania Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49.

Get Oceania Healthcare alerts:

About Oceania Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oceania Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates various care centers and retirement villages in New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Care Operations, Village Operations, and Other. It provides rest home, hospital, and dementia; independent living and rental properties for retirement villages; accommodation, care, and related services to aged care residents; and support services, including administration, marketing, and operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceania Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceania Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.